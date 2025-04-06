There is progressivism, and then there is radicalism. Perhaps historically those two nouns meant very different things, but in today’s day and age, progressivism and radicalism no longer seem to have much of a difference in meaning between them. Practically speaking, it matters not what you call it, as long as you recognize the harm that is being promoted by the overall philosophy. The bottom line is this: radicals push to destroy the fabric of Americanism… the family unit, a belief in God, a blind justice system, and the aspirational notion that you can achieve anything you put your mind to regardless of your race, skin color, or zip code, as long as you put in the tireless work that is required to get you there, and you will be rewarded for same. Yes, the idea of dreaming big, working hard, and being rewarded for your sacrifices and accomplishments (i.e. meritocracy), is a cornerstone of our culture.

But, radicals hate the American Dream. Heck, they hate pretty much anything American. While most of us love family, God and country, instead radicals work to destroy all three of those staples, for they want no families, no God, and no country. They want you to worship the State (i.e. the government), not a diety of the utmost moral standards whose teachings implore you to act nobly, help others, and love thy neighbor. To that end, radicals fight for open borders to destroy American sovereignty and security; they attack religious institutions and your freedom to live out your religious beliefs; and they weaken the nuclear family with anti-parents-rights rules, regs, and laws.

Some believe that all of the insanity that these radicals have forced upon us these past few years under the America-last Biden Administration is over. Some, if not many, Americans feel like we’ve been “saved” with a new Administration in power. But that is so untrue, and it’s quite dangerous to allow people to think that. You see, our nation is a Constitutional Republic, and it is structured such that it will only survive (let alone thrive) if the basic tenet of our country is maintained. That is, a nation governed by the people, for the people. This means no one person (a President) or those surrounding him (his administration) can do alone what needs to be done. This fact is true regardless of what the President’s last name is. Every citizen must be active and constantly engage in civic duties such as monitoring, criticizing, interacting with, and (if needed) exposing our government. If we turn a blind eye and simply “leave it to others,” then evil (greed, corruption, fraud) will eventually take hold, and the collapse of our culture will undoubtedly ensue.

Let’s look at a stunning, real-life example of what I’m talking about, for sometimes it’s difficult to see the forest for the trees. This is a sublime example of a direct attack on our American fabric, and it’s happening right under your noses.

Here in New York, the radicals (disguised as Democrat politicians) who run this State are trying to pass a law that would require schools in New York to teach “as an integral part of education in grades Kindergarten through Twelve, comprehensive sexuality education.” WHAT?! As an “integral part” of their learning day, children of ALL ages (including babies in Kindergarten who still wet the bed a night) will have to learn about SEX!

Disgraceful.

The radicals have been pushing to pass this law for several years. Perhaps it has failed thus far due to its too-honest-of-a-name title… You see, the bill used to be called the “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” act. Most people would object outright just in hearing that name, and if not object, at a minimum they would raise an eyebrow. So, now the radicals changed the name and the description to fool you, because, well, quite frankly, they think you are stupid. They’re banking on you not taking ten minutes to read their proposed law. Don’t worry - I read it for you, and here’s what it says…

This proposed law (NYS Assembly bill A7496, and NYS Senate bill S6901), is now called the “Health and Safe Students Act.” Wow, doesn’t that sound so noble and harmless?

Hardly.

The radicals always wrap up their worst lies in candy.

The bill summary and full text are HERE

What this perverted bill actually does is, it directs the Commissioner of Education together with the Commissioner of Health, to create a sex education curriculum for all schools to follow. The schools must teach ALL of the children about sex, no matter their age or mental capacities, disabilities, etc. So starting at the ripe old age of 4 or 5, it’ll be time to learn about sex. In creating the education plan, the Commissioners are to confer with “experts” which must include those “serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.” The State will of course police the schools to ensure compliance.

The law requires the sex education plan to incorporate “skills-based instruction; provides students with knowledge and skills they need to form relationships that are based on mutual respect and affection and that are free from violence, coercion, and intimidation; and are respectful and inclusive of all students regardless of actual or perceived race, color, weight, national origin, ethnic group, religion, religious practice, disability, sexual orientation, or gender as defined in section eleven of this chapter.”

Not explicit enough for you? Just wait. The proposed law goes on to require that “comprehensive sexuality education” must include at a minimum, (but of course is not limited to), instruction on:

(i) human anatomy, reproduction, and sexual development; (ii) consent, bodily autonomy, boundary-setting, bullying, and peer pressure; (iii) healthy relationships, including relationships involving diverse sexual orientations and gender identities and prevention of intimate partner violence, sexual violence and sexual harassment; (iv) methods for preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections; (v) gender, gender expression, gender identity, diversity of sex characteristics, and the harms of gender stereotypes; (vi) the relationship between substance use and sexual behavior and health; and (vii) the use of technology and social media in interpersonal relationships.

All that, and more, will be forced upon your children, of all ages and mental capacities, as an “integral” part of their education. In case you missed it earlier, that means babies in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade, 4 year olds, 5 year olds, 6 year olds, 7 year olds, etc. will have to learn about, not just sex, but “gender expression,” and “diversity of sex characteristics” and “sexually transmitted infections” and so much more. Why? Because the sick, radical politicians who run New York want them to!

What does this mean? From a practical standpoint, it is a direct attack on parents and guardians. You (parents/guardians) no longer have the right to decide when or how or even what your child learns about sex and sexuality. The government is going to decide for you! Let me repeat that because it truly is so astonishing, and so illegal… The government wants to teach your children all about sex and sexuality, and you have no say! It is a clear attack on the family unit. It is a clear attack on those who believe that sex and the making of life are based in religion and not just science. It is a clear attack on our American values, and our God-given (not to mention Constitutional) right to raise our children as we deem fit.

It is abhorrent.

We cannot allow this bill to become a law. Astonishingly, there are no less than 50 NYS Assembly Members who are pushing this bill, too many for me to name here, but I strongly encourage you to check out that list HERE. Is your Assembly Member on this list? In the Senate, there are almost 20 NYS Senators who are pushing for this bill. You can find that list HERE. Is your NYS Senator on the list?

Here’s what you can do to stop this bill:

Call and email your State Senator and Assembly Member. Even if they are not on the list as a co-sponsor of this bill, they could still vote for it which is just as bad. Make your voice heard! I am posting on social media about this horrendous bill. Check out my posts on X and on Instagram and then share them! Note that EVERY SINGLE New York State Senator and Assembly Member is up for election next year, as is Governor Hochul and our Attorney General. We have the opportunity to remove from office all of these radicals who want to extinguish parental rights and destroy the fabric of our society! Get involved in firing these radicals. Get involved with Uniting NYS (one of my quarantine camp lawsuit plaintiffs)! Follow them on X and Instagram. Help them register people to vote, and to then get out the VOTE!

