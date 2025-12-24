Christmas is upon us, and I want to write a quick post to you, my fabulous subscribers, before the holiday gets into full swing. Personally, I celebrate Christmas, but no matter what religion you are, and which faith you follow, I would like to wish you and yours a blessed holiday season!

This Christmas I am feeling so very grateful as I reflect upon the year that is drawing to a close. This is a very different feeling than the great sense of sadness and grief that I was experiencing last Christmas - which was my first Christmas without my beloved father, Robert Flower, who we had lost earlier in the year. As my regular Substack readers will know, my father was a tremendous force in my life, and I have always credited who and what I am to him, for he was an amazing role model and mentor. Though I still miss him dearly, and think of my father every single day, my feelings of a heavy heart have now transformed into a deep sense of gratitude, as I feel so extremely privileged to have had him as my father. He is and always will be the wisest man I know, and I like to think that he nurtured similar attributes in me as his daughter.

The man was a sage. Everyone said it - his friends, our family, his colleagues, even people that only met him once or twice would pass comments on his wisdom and wonderful sense of positivity. My father used his talents to help others. He wanted everyone to reach their full potential in life, especially his children. And so now I tap into his teachings, I recall the lessons he taught me, and I allow him to guide me, still today. His story is so inspiring, I will recant just a small bit of it here to share with you in the hopes that it warms your heart and gives you hope and faith this holiday season…

The oldest of four boys, whose father died a couple of days before Christmas when my father was only 16, he was destined to face many a challenge in his lifetime, starting from his teenage years. At the time of my grandfather’s death, my father was attending an all-boys’, Catholic high school which he loved. But once his father passed, my grandmother could no longer afford the tuition, so my father had to transfer to the local public school to finish his last two years of high school.

After high school, my father had to attend mortician school so that he could help his mother run their family funeral home that my grandfather had founded. This meant that there was no time for college, which was upsetting to my father since he had a true thirst for knowledge. He would later put himself through college by going at night after work, and he’d earn his degree from Fordham University, and then another degree from NYU. But the immediate job at hand for him was the family funeral business which he did because duty called, not because he loved the work. He always used to tell me, “We don’t always get to do what we want to do. But, if you do the right thing for the right reasons, you will succeed.” Not wanting to stay in the funeral home business, once his next youngest brother finished high school and mortician school, my father set out to make his own life in the world of real estate with just a few bucks in his pocket and not a helping hand or mentor in sight.

The man was truly self-made. He exemplified the American dream on full display. He was so poor when he first set out on his own, he used to eat a 10 cent candy bar for dinner at night, because that’s all he could afford! He rented a studio apartment in the basement of a small house, and he worked his tail off and earned his success, every hour, every day, every week. He was smart, hard-working, dedicated, determined, and very kind-hearted. Even when he had nothing in those beginning years, he gave back. He acted as a “Big Brother” in a program for under-privileged children. Do you know that the boy he was paired up with, Johnny, remained friends with my father for the rest of his life? Johnny came to many a family holiday celebration over the years at our house, and he was at my father’s memorial service last year. My father coached youth football in his town back in the 1970’s, years before he had kids of his own. Every once in a blue moon, my father would hear from one of the boys he coached. They’d look him up and reach out to thank him for making a positive impact on their lives during their developmental teenage years. In fact, one of those boys, (now a man in his 60’s), attended my father’s Celebration of Life memorial when he passed.

At around age 40, my father was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. The doctors warned him there was no cure, all the treatments were experimental, and his life expectancy was not good. The man wouldn’t have it. Die? Leave this earth before I’ve reached my full potential? No way! And so, my father battled leukemia for the next 40+ years. It wasn’t a death sentence for him. It was just another challenge. Not surprisingly, he outlived their projected life expectancy by a few decades, despite the fact that he had a few very close encounters with death. Sometimes when he came out of remission, he’d end up in the hospital for a month or so at a time. He had many ups and downs, and all the while, he worked to support his family, nurture and encourage us. My father never identified as a cancer patient, and through it all, the man never complained. Not once. No joke. He was the antithesis of a victim. In fact, he rarely spoke about his nemesis, to the point that most people didn’t even know he had leukemia.

My father used to tell me, “Don’t look for the easy way out. Look for the challenge. It’s the harder path, but it will make you stronger.” And I did just that starting from a young age and continuing still today. Growing up I was always a straight A student, graduated valedictorian from both my grammar school and from my high school, while simultaneously pursuing a high level as a competitive figure skater. For those of you who follow my work, you know that even now today as an attorney, I never shy away from a challenge. Quite the opposite, actually… As many of you know, I am a fierce advocate for We The People, both in the courtroom and on the public stage as I took on and defeated one of the most corrupt state governments in our nation when I stopped Governor Hochul and her DOH with their tyrannical quarantine camp regulation; I helped stop the illegal redistricting of New York’s congressional lines which sought to gerrymander the state’s federal election districts; and I fought the unconstitutional amending of our state Constitution that would memorialize toxic DEI policies in our society through the Trojan Horse known as “Prop 1”.

My life successes thus far are in large part thanks to my father and the stolid lessons he taught me for the half century I had him. And so, I feel grateful this Christmas for all that he’s helped me learn, for all that he’s helped me achieve, and for all of the amazing things that I am working on now that are coming down the pipeline. Stay tuned!

With much gratitude…

This holiday season, I also want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you, my subscribers!

Whether you subscribe to my Substack, or share my articles with your networks, or follow me on Twitter and Instagram, or donate to my legal fund, or all of the above, thank you from the bottom of my heart! My work would be that much more difficult and less impactful if I didn’t have your support, both emotional and financial.

On the moral support side, I want you to know that I do try to read as many as possible of the wonderful comments, posts, messages, emails, letters, and cards that I receive. I rarely get the opportunity to respond to them, but that doesn’t mean I don’t read them. You all act as my positive reinforcements with your terrific words of encouragement. Keep them coming!

Here is one such card. I received it during the height of my three-year-long quarantine camp battle, and it came from a subscriber all the way out in Arizona. It’s one of my favorites...

Thank you in advance, for your encouragement and support! It is so appreciated, and so integral to my continuing my work for constitutional preservation and the restoration of freedom. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and may God bless you, and God bless America.

Merry Christmas!