Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

The red poppy matters because memory matters. “In Flanders Fields” threw a torch from the dead to the living, and Moina Michael answered with “We Shall Keep the Faith.” That is the real Memorial Day covenant. We do not merely mourn the fallen. We inherit their duty. We keep faith by defending the country they died for, the Constitution they served under, and the liberty they purchased with blood. America survives only if gratitude becomes vigilance. To every Gold Star family, every veteran carrying the names of friends, and every grave marked by a flag: we remember. God bless the fallen. God bless America.

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Health Matters's avatar
Health Matters
2d

Thank you for such an amazing reminder of what the day means. I will be printing off the poems and your substack for my family to read tomorrow.

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