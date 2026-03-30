For the past few years, I have had the privilege of being a Fellow at the Brownstone Institute. If you are unfamiliar with Brownstone, I’m very pleased to introduce you. It’s founder and president, Jeffrey Tucker, established the think-tank in 2021 as a push back to the atrocities of the government’s response to COVID19. Our mutual disdain for government overreach, particularly the totalitarian sort, made Jeffrey and I fast friends.

Brownstone recently launched a podcast, and I was quite pleased to join its host, Jeffrey Tucker, as a guest last week to discuss the latest government overreach atrocity… a judicial branch that ignores the Constitution and wholly lacks judicial restraint!

Here below is Brownstone’s summary of our interview, as well as the link to our candid discussion of the activist federal judges in Oregon and Massachusetts, who recently ruled in violation of both our Constitution, and plain old common sense. In so doing, these two low-level, Biden-appointed judges overruled the will of the vast majority of Americans who in 2024 mandated that our federal government put America first, restore parental rights, make our people healthy again, and preserve and celebrate the natural tenets of the differences between the two sexes.

Here is our interview, and Brownstone’s summary thereof…

The Brownstone Show - Episode 15 - Bobbie Anne Flower Cox Brownstone Institute Mar 27, 2026 The Brownstone Show: When Judges Go Rogue New York attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox joins Jeffrey Tucker to break down two shocking federal court rulings that struck down key early achievements of RFK Jr. at HHS.



In one case, a Massachusetts judge dismantled changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and rolled back reforms to the childhood vaccine schedule. In another, an Oregon judge blocked HHS efforts to stop federal funding for gender transition procedures on minors. Cox, famous for successfully challenging New York’s quarantine camp law, explains how these decisions represent serious judicial overreach, violations of separation of powers, and activist judging that ignores the executive branch’s authority and the will of voters.



Topics covered: Conflicted vaccine committees and the explosion of the childhood schedule

Procedural excuses used to override agency reforms

The fight over “gender-affirming care” for children

Nationwide injunctions and district judges acting like super-legislators

What this means for the Trump administration’s health agenda A must-watch discussion on the Constitution, checks and balances, and the battle to restore sound science and parental rights.



Guest: Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, civil rights attorney & Brownstone Institute Fellow Host: Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute



🔗 Follow Bobbie Anne Cox: 🔗 Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org Subscribe for more uncensored conversations on freedom, law, public health, and the future of America. #RFKJr #HHS #VaccineSchedule #JudicialOverreach #SeparationOfPowers #BrownstoneInstitute #ChildTransitions

In Conclusion:

If you enjoyed my discussion with Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone Institute, please share this post with your friends and family! Rogue judges are a severe threat to our free society, and we must spread the word, educate others, and share the knowledge that this is a crisis that cannot continue.

As I say in the podcast interview, when you elect a president, or a governor, you aren’t just electing an executive, you are electing the person who appoints the judges whose rulings affect you and your loved ones, whether or not you were a party to the lawsuits they decide!

Here’s what you can do to help:

Share the interview far and wide.

Support Brownstone here.

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Subscribe to Brownstone, and to my Substack so you can stay informed. Remember, knowledge is power!

Check out my homepage for full legal disclaimer… My posts are not legal advice, are not subject to attorney/client privilege, do not create an attorney/client relationship, and so on…