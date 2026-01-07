Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rg's avatar
rg
5d

I'll be watching events and commentary to get a better sense of what the Mamdani Op is really about. But I think he's probably working for the financiers and is putting up a massive smokescreen to obscure things that they will be doing. It might be related to a planned stock market crash, heavy buying of real estate at a market bottom, and/or other items on their agenda.

Mamdani is obviously an actor, and a good one, though not in the entertainment business. He's been trained and maneuvered into this position, and he'll be rewarded very well for his services.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
5d

He will be an astonishing failure. Reality bats last.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture