The gloves are off. I’ve had enough!

It’s time to put the corrupt, elitist, New York politicians back in their place. Why? Because they are trying to change our NYS constitution to include a laundry list of things that will ultimately abolish many of your rights. Time to remind them that they work for us! Plus, we can send them all packing since every single one of them is up for election this November. Yes, every NYS senator and NYS Assembly member is up for election, so you can vote OUT your radical, anti-American, representatives. If you vote for a communist, oh sorry, I meant “Democrat,” then you will be voting for the twisted morons who created and are actively campaigning for Proposal Number One and all the injustices it brings if it passes.

Usually when a lawyer says they are heading into battle, they are referring to a courtroom battle of words, briefs and motions. I already did that for this Proposal One issue - I won, but then the insidious appellate court reversed (same exact court that tossed my quarantine camp lawsuit victory, too)! More on my Proposal One legal battle can be found in my prior Substack, here. So now the battleground moves to the court of public opinion, as I team up again with Congressman Lee Zeldin to educate the public on why they need to vote NO on Proposal Number One. You’ll remember, last year the Congressman and I teamed up to defeat the corrupt Albany politicians’ unconstitutional attempt to redraw the congressional lines in the State so they could gerrymander Republicans out of the majority in the House of Representatives in Congress which would have given the Dems one-party-rule in this country with control of the US Senate, US House, and the White House. (More on our successful project to stop the redistricting can be read here and here).

Whether or not you live in New York state, you should hear about this Proposal because if it passes here, it’s coming to your state too, whether you like it or not.

Have you heard of Proposal Number One yet? I call it “Prop One,” and I also call it a Trojan Horse of the most epic kind. In one sentence, if Prop One passes it will strip you of your parental rights and give the government control of your children, make New York a permanent sanctuary state where illegal immigrants (including criminals) can’t be deported, open the door for illegal immigrants to claim the same tax-payer funded benefits that you have as well as the right to vote, abolish girls’ sports and women’s spaces like locker rooms, bathrooms, dormitories, etc., abolish single-sex schools, clubs, organizations, etc., it will chill free speech, legalize reverse discrimination and so much more.

Can you guess what the communists, oh sorry, I meant to say “democrats” in Albany are calling it? Hang on, first make sure you aren’t drinking or eating something while you read this… you may choke. They’re calling it the “Equal Rights Amendment.” In reality, they should be calling it the “Abolition of your rights” Amendment. And how are the communists, oh shoot, did it again, I meant “democrats” selling this Trojan Horse to voters? I bet you can guess. I’ll give you a hint, it’s the one and only topic the Dems forever and always scream about when they want their voter base to come out and vote. You know what it is. Yes, it’s abortion! Their forever go-to. Why? Because they can’t possibly talk about the economy (which they’ve destroyed with record high inflation), or crime (which is through the roof despite the fact that they changed the definition of some crimes to make the reports look like crime is down), or energy (the cost of which has skyrocketed to an untenable level), or quality of life (which has diminished tremendously especially thanks to the millions of illegal immigrants they are actively shipping into our communities), and so on.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so I’m going to start by sharing my very talented friend, Anne Gibbons’, cartoon rendition of Prop One. That’ll warm you up, then I’ll do a deep dive on it.

Ok, so you get the gist. Your rights won’t matter any more, but somebody else’s will. Congressman Zeldin and I did a press conference the other day in Albany to kick off our push to fight back against Prop One. Here is the link to our presser. I strongly suggest you take a look at it and then share it all over!

This is the Fact Sheet that we provided to those who attended the presser so they could get an idea about what Prop One will do if it passes in November:

I’m reaching maximum capacity on this post, so I will close with this:

It is imperative that every person reading this article take a step once you finish reading… share this article with at least 5 people you know. If they are New Yorkers, great. If they aren’t, don’t worry, still share it because chances are at least one of those 5 people will know a New Yorker. We must defeat this horrible Trojan Horse. I need your help!

Pass it on.

Upcoming Events where I will be speaking:

Inspirational Quote: