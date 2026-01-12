Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
9hEdited

And the Genocide — you forgot to mention —- fake medicine. Hidden cures. The Rockefeller medical complex. No ban on covid mRNA Bioweapons. Digital ID and more ENSlavement to come……

Hitler 2.0

A one world Government being installed and Genocide of human race at lightning speed.

Mark of beast installed quickly in UK on the most innocents … newborns 😱😱😱😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Martin's avatar
Tom Martin
10hEdited

If we all think that with such corruption in financial matters, there is no corruption in the ballot box then we are indeed delusional. I don't believe there are enough uninformed voters to elect nearly as many Democrats as get elected. If we had an honest media Democrats would never get elected in any American election. We have to focus on what is important which is an honest voting system before all else. Some of the founders of the constitution believed that our system of government were not sufficient for an amoral citizenry. I'm not sure we can even focus on the ballot box without strengthening our Judeo-Christian morality 1st. WE may be beyond repair. I hope not. Since only a handful of billionaires own our MSM maybe we need to push other sources like Epoch Times, Substack conservative writers, Newsmax is the best MSM I think but there must be others, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture