Another day, another fraud scandal revealed. This seems to be happening more and more… “this” being the unearthing of the fraud, not the fraud itself. Apparently the fraud itself has been going on for years (like with the Minnesota Somali-daycare fraud), and in some cases it’s been going on for decades (like with New York’s latest heathcare fraud). The Minnesota childcare corruption was unearthed a couple weeks ago by You Tuber Nick Shirley, and has reluctantly been covered by some captured media outlets. Now the latest bombshell billion-dollar-corruption scheme was just uncovered here in New York the other day.

The Minnesota Somali fraud is based around widespread allegations that hundreds of millions of dollars of COVID-era funding for child care has been being stolen by fraudulent claims that were submitted by supposed childcare agencies and money laundering within the Somali community in Minnesota, and beyond. The evidence thus far has caused the federal government to announce it is pausing federal funding to child care in Minnesota. Additionally, HHS (the Department of Health and Human Services) which is the agency responsible for Medicaid disbursements, has announced sweeping changes to how all states (not just Minnesota) must submit claims for daycares that receive Medicaid funding.

Read article HERE

Meanwhile, here in New York, this latest fraud reveal hasn’t yet seen much captured-media reporting, so let me shed some light on the situation. I first learned about this healthcare con story from a New York Post article. The article begins:

Taking advantage of a generous New York state program to aid his ailing mother, Ballal Hossain signed up a dozen family members to work as her caregivers. Over six years, they were paid $348,000 to look after the elderly woman at a Manhattan apartment. Except the mom was in Bangladesh the entire time. Incredibly, Hossain got away with the fraud by having his brother pose as their sick mother for whenever inspectors showed up, before finally being caught. He was later sentenced for grand larceny, according to prosecutors. It’s just one egregious example of a welfare program — called the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP — that has cost New York taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to waste and fraud.

CDPAP, which was first set up over 30 years ago in the 1990’s, had good intentions. The stated goal originally was to try to help keep the elderly from having to go into nursing homes, and instead to be able to receive care at home. But over time, as is usually the case with welfare programs, it was expanded by the government and it reeled out of control with the absurd expansion of the program to allow the home-based caregivers to include the Medicaid recipient’s family and/or friends, even if they did not have any medical training or certifications. A serious invitation for corruption.

The Post article goes on to say, “The Post was able to identify at least $179 million stolen by CDPAP recipients over the last 10 years, while the program wasted at least $1 billion of taxpayer cash on middlemen.” The statistics they cite are stunning, as the article reports: “In 2019, CDPAP spending was $2.5 billion, but by 2023 the program accounted for $9.1 billion of Medicaid spending in New York state, with 250,000 people enrolled to receive treatment and 400,000 caregivers — “Personal Assistants” in CDPAP parlance.”

So what happened in those four years from 2019 to 2023 to cause a $7 BILLION explosion in the program? I’m going to wager it has a little something to do with the fact that the Republicans lost control of the NYS Senate in 2018. So, 2019 was the first year that the Democrats had 100% control over the New York state government (supermajority in the Assembly, supermajority in the Senate, the Governor’s mansion, and the Attorney General’s office). It is one-party-rule on steroids. You see, prior to 2019, the Republicans controlled the NYS Senate, so there was some balance in the halls of the capitol, as the Dem-controlled Assembly and the Governor had to negotiate with the Republicans in order to get anything done. But not since 2019. Now it’s a true totalitarian dream.

Let’s be frank and acknowledge that this hideous fraud and corruption is likely not just happening in Minnesota and New York, folks. No matter where it’s happening, this cancerous fraud is funding our destruction, and if we allow it to continue, then we are funding our own destruction. It’s obvious in the cases where the corrupt actors send our tax dollars to foreign lands ruled by people who hate us and either actively work towards our nation’s destruction, or passively let us slowly drown in crushing debt as they bleed us dry.

However, it’s also true in cases where the corruption allows our money to be illegally stolen and used by charlatans and thieves in our own communities. Think about it like a patient. If your patient has a wound that is bleeding, and that wound is allowed to continue to bleed, and/or it is enlarged such that more blood starts pouring out of the gash, the patient will ultimately die. Of course you try to save that patient by continuously taking new, fresh blood and transfusing it into the person to replenish what is being lost. But that is just a temporary fix. Ultimately, the blood loss is too great, and the patient fades. Same with your tax dollars… too much fraud pulling your money out of your community and into the pockets of cheats and liars (at home or abroad) will ultimately lead to your demise. Right now I’d guess that we are about to be put on life support.

I say, stop the bleeding! Get rid of these horrendous faux stewards of our precious tax dollars. Thankfully, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, has already bowed out of his gubernatorial race for re-election due to the unraveling of this corruption ring (which apparently extends far beyond child care, according to many reports). As for New York… it’s time to fire Kathy Hochul in November! She is up for election, and November 3rd can’t come fast enough. If you don’t work hard to fire her, then suffice it to say, you’re funding your own destruction.

