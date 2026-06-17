The title of this article shares the same title that podcaster extraordinaire, Bret Weinstein of the DarkHorse podcast, gave to the episode that Bret and I just filmed. I don’t usually borrow other people’s titles, but Bret really nailed it with “Fraud, Tyranny & the Legal Battle to Save America,” as it fully encompasses, in just a few words, the depth of the riveting, two-hour discussion we had on this episode of his The Inside Rail series.

We covered several hot topics, such as the unlikely stalling of the SAVE Act despite its wildly popular voter ID demands, and why; the debacle of the mayoral election in Los Angeles, and what caused/allowed it; the botched Pfizer C19 shot trials, and how the DOJ is involved; the unrelenting attack on RFK Jr’s MAHA initiative, and how/why it’s happening at the hands of compromised courts with activist judges, and much more…

Bret and I also peeled back the layers of some of the most pressing issues of our time such as, the lies Congress spews and how they can do so this brazenly, Big Pharma’s liability shield, blue state death-spirals with their race to the bottom, how blue states enable election insecurity, voter fraud, and more.

Click here to watch podcast

In my opinion, Bret is one of the greatest talents in podcasting today, and I always enjoy watching his shows, whether they are part of his The Evolutionary Lens series (which he hosts with his wife, Heather Heying), or part of his The Inside Rail series (where he interviews “dark horses” which, according to his website, is a horse “that has been trained in secret, is impossible to bet on, and is likely to surprise you.”) Of course I hold Bret in such high regard because he and I are friends, as well as colleagues at the Brownstone Institute, but that is just part of it. My admiration for Bret’s ability to see things from thirty-thousand feet above, and to ask the searing questions that strike directly at the heart of a troubled nation comes from the fact that I feel his wisdom is well beyond his years. His ability to identify the theoretical underpinnings of a myriad of issues and disciplines reminds me of the inspirational philosopher who raised me and helped shape me to become who I am today… my hero, my late father, Robert Flower, about whom I have written many times.

In this interview, Bret asks me to answer deep-rooted questions we have all been thinking, whether consciously or subconsciously. Questions such as…

Are the legal foundations upon which our nation exists still there?

While 83% of Americans (and 71% of Democrats) want voter ID requirements in our elections, the traitors in Congress continue to lie about it and stall the SAVE Act, but why?

We have this Alice in Wonderland moment in time now where the MAHA movement has their most powerful warrior (Bobby Kennedy) running HHS, and yet he can barely get anything done… why not?

We discuss, and I answer all of these questions, and more, in this must-see DarkHorse podcast. You can watch it HERE.

Remembering our fallen colleague…

As you watch the podcast, I apologize in advance for my appearance and my somewhat melancholic air in this video, as we taped this just hours after we heard the devastating news that our colleague and friend, Warner Mendenhall, had passed. So by the time we were on camera, I had wept all of my makeup off and was still trying to process the gravity of the situation. Actually, this DarkHorse episode was unplanned, and was born from the news of Warner’s untimely death. It was last Monday morning, and I was in a meeting in my office when my cell phone rang. It was just after 10:00am my time, and when I finished that meeting and checked my phone and saw that it was Bret who had phoned me, I thought it rather odd. You see, Bret doesn’t usually call me at 10am EST, as he is on the west coast, so 3 hours behind. Something was surely awry. I saw he left me a voicemail, so I listened to it immediately. The tone of his voice was very unusually somber, and all he said was, “Hey Bobbie Anne. Give me a call back.” I knew. It had to be Warner, and it couldn’t have been good. A slight panic swept over me, and I rang Bret back within seconds, and he confirmed the terrible news. Though we knew that Warner had been fighting cancer since December, he had been reacting well to the chemotherapy, so this was very unexpected. There is more to the story, but I will leave it at that.

Though Warner’s law practice was in Ohio and mine is in New York, he and I spoke at many conferences together over the past few years, all over the country. We sat on legal panels together, gave joint presentations, solo lectures…, and we would always get together and plan out beforehand what we were going to discuss, topics we wanted to cover, cases we wanted to highlight, etc. Our aim was always to fit in as much information as possible for our audience. Warner was a fantastic lawyer, a positive force in our movement always with a smile on his face, and a wonderful person who genuinely cared about people and defending right against wrong. Bret wanted to honor Warner, and so he asked me to do a DarkHorse, The Inside Rail episode that day, to remember our friend, to highlight one of Warner’s biggest cases (the Brook Jackson Pfizer whistleblower lawsuit), and then dive into related, crucial topics like Big Pharma’s liability shield, Congress’ role and enabling of Big Pharma malfeasance, the outward sabotage of the MAHA movement, who’s really in charge and how We The People can take back control, and so on…

You can access the podcast by clicking the link here, or using the link below. Here we are, Bret and me in the raw, more than a bit stunned still as the episode began, a heavy heart between us, but by the end of the podcast, we felt as if we had lightened each other’s sadness a bit. We even shared a laugh or two. There is something about honoring a lost, fellow freedom fighter that makes you want to pick up his torch too, and carry it for him along with yours. Honesty through sadness. Hope amidst the sorrow. No sugar-coating. Just telling it like it is.

Here is my discussion with Bret, together with all of the emotions and truth-telling we could muster:

Click HERE

Here are the timestamps for the interview segments by topic:

00:00:00 Remembering Warner Mendenhall

00:07:43 The Brooke Jackson Case Explained

00:16:37 Pharma’s Liability Shield & Vaccine Court

00:26:14 Sponsor: Xlear

00:28:33 Sponsor: VanMan

00:30:25 Sponsor: SaunaSpace

00:32:53 Is Trump’s DOJ Protecting Pfizer?

00:41:13 The Shallow State vs. The Deep State

00:43:50 HHS & ACIP

00:50:08 Activists Courts and the Rule of Law

01:06:12 The SAVE Act & the Fight for Voter ID

01:10:40 What Americans Actually Agree On

01:28:30 New York’s Wealth Exodus

01:35:57 Blue States & the Race to the Bottom

01:47:57 The 2026 Midterms: What’s at Stake

01:51:50 The Blue State Preview

01:58:08 Fighting on Without Warner Mendenhall

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Mentioned in this Episode:

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Warner Mendenhall…

God bless you, Warner. May you rest in forever peace.

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