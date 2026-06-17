Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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MD's avatar
MD
2h

There is no saving this country. We went from being under British rule to a fake revolution and instituting a constitution written by the Brit’s which was not wanted by the federalists. Your first president legally was a descendent of British monarchy installed like every other president since who. Are all related. Furthermore the crock pot of a Declaration of Independence were signed and forged by con men. Do some research on these slime. They were profiteers and swindlers. None were elected by the people. The entire system was set up by the Brit monarchy and yes we’re still under their rule, to subvert the plebs. Throwing is all into a citizen role making us slaves and property of a government corp. why TF would we ever want to save this. When our real freedoms not the shit they programmed us to believe have been stolen from us?

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DRK's avatar
DRK
7h

Gratitude to Bobbie Ann Flower Cox & Bret Weinstein of Darkhorse!

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