Yesterday, our nation’s former “top doc” took the hot seat in a Senate committee hearing about the COVID19 origins and our government’s response thereto. Of course I am referring to Anthony Fauci, who ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022, and was Chief Medical Advisor to Biden from 2021 to 2022. Fauci was the face of the COVID response during those very dark first couple of years. The now-disgraced bureaucrat sat before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and had the audacity to decline to answer any question whatsoever.

Mister (“I am the science”) Fauci who couldn’t find enough TV cameras to jump in front of during the pandemic, pled the Fifth Amendment to every single query thrown his way, including the color of the carpet beneath his feet, the color of his tie, and which day of the week it was. In all, Fauci refused to answer 111 questions posed to him by the legislators on the Committee. I think Senator Josh Hawley put it best when he said, “Well, nothing says honesty like taking the Fifth, huh doc.”

Last night I was on Capitol Report with host Steve Lance to discuss Fauci’s hearing, the origins of the COVID19 virus, the government’s response to the pandemic, and the utter decimation of our Constitution during the COVID19 era. At one point during the interview, I concluded that, “Most of what was being done by these politicians during the COVID pandemic were unconstitutional moves.”

The interview clip is less than 10 minutes long, and is jam packed with legal and political analysis on this topic, including why Fauci pled the Fifth despite the presidential pardon that Biden gave him before leaving the White House.

You can watch the interview by clicking here, and below is NTD News’ excerpt of the hit:

Federal Government Over-Reached Excessively During Pandemic; Constitution Has No Escape Clause: Civil Rights Attorney

Capitol Report

Jul-29-2026

Bobbie Anne Cox, civil rights attorney and fellow at the Brownstone Institute, spoke with NTD’s Steve Lance about former chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading his 5th Amendment rights before the Senate Homeland Security Hearing on Wednesday.

Cox said Fauci didn’t answer a single question, which was disappointing to the American people. She said Fauci could face some legal repercussions under state and local laws, but that if the Senate Homeland Security Committee holds him in contempt, it will not mean he will be imprisoned or answer questions.

She said governments have historically overreached in times of emergencies, and the U.S. Constitution does not have an “escape clause,” but in fact, it is that much more important during emergencies because the government will try to take power it does not have.

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