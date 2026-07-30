Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox gets to the heart of it: the Constitution has no emergency escape clause. That was the great COVID lie. Governors, agencies, judges, school boards, and public-health bureaucrats behaved as though fear suspended the Bill of Rights. It did not. Emergencies are exactly when constitutional limits matter most, because that is when government is most tempted to seize power it does not have. Fauci’s silence is bigger than Fauci. It is the sound of an entire pandemic regime refusing accountability for the damage it inflicted on the American people.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
5h

He doesn’t have to answer them. Deep State has used him for years. Looks like he does everything they wanted, and was rewarded richly. Tell me, who is going to try him in court? Maybe a Military tribunal? I don’t know. Covid appears to be the test run for something else by evil 👿 nes.

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