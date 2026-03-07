The only people who deny that election fraud exists are politicians… and that’s only when they are on the winning side of an election. Everyone else knows that the manipulation of an election outcome is something that happens far more often than is reported. In fact, a large part of the voter apathy in New York State, and in our country as a whole, stems from people feeling like their vote doesn’t count, so why bother voting. This feeling of hopelessness is a fact that I hear first-hand from people all over New York when I give a speech, no matter what part of the State I’m in. It is a serious problem.

There are a multitude of ways in which corrupt actors can, and do, influence the outcome of an election. For example, there is voter impersonation, vote buying, vote coercion, election official misconduct, improper voter registration, voting by ineligible people, mail ballot tampering, double voting, etc. And then there is the oft overlooked method of controlling an election outcome known as gerrymandering. This comes about when voting districts are redrawn, and those people who are in charge of redrawing them do so in a way that groups voters of one political party into the district, which then makes it very likely that that one political party will win the district, whereby making it almost impossible for the other party to win.

Is gerrymandering cheating? As the Executive Director of an organization created in 2023 called Stop NY Corruption, whose specific goal was to stop the illegal gerrymandering of New York State’s congressional districts, my answer to that question is, “Undeniably, yes!” But that’s not just my opinion. According to a poll done a few years ago by pollsters, McLaughlin & Associates, a whopping 81% of New York voters consider gerrymandering to be cheating. The same poll showed that 80% of us believe our election districts should not be drawn to favor one political party over another.

So this brings us to the crux of this article, and a freshly released SCOTUS decision that smacked down the Democrats’ brazen attempt to remove the only Republican member of Congress that represents party of New York City (Rep. Nicole Malliotakis), by redrawing her congressional district. The case, MALLIOTAKIS v. WILLIAMS, was decided on March 2, 2026, in a very brief, one paragraph ruling by the conservative majority of the high Court. Only the three radical, Constitution-challenged justices (Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson) dissented.

Justice Alito joined the majority in the decision, but then also wrote a well-reasoned concurring opinion that had some rather aggressive words to say about the Democrats’ voracious appetite for cheating, the NYS courts’ pitifulness for empowering it, and the dissenting justices’ lack of Constitutional knowledge. Good for him!

Justice Alito’s concurrence began:

These cases concern a state-court order that blatantly discriminates on the basis of race. The New York Supreme Court (that State’s trial-level court) ordered the New York Independent Redistricting Commission to draw a new congressional district for the express purpose of ensuring that “minority voters” are able to elect the candidate of their choice. 1 App. to Emergency Application for Stay 15a. That is unadorned racial discrimination, an inherently “ ‘odious’ ” activity that violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause except in the “most extraordinary case.” Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 600 U. S. 181, 208 (2023).

After a few pages of explanation, Justice Alito concluded with:

For these reasons, the stay issued by the Court rests on sound and well-established legal grounds. JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR’s accusation of two-faced practice, post, at 1, is baseless, and her 13-page dissent is most notable for what it conspicuously omits: even the most tepid imaginable defense of the constitutionality of the trial court’s order. Instead, her disquisition ducks that issue and demands that we wait until the completion of a series of events that would likely run out the clock before we could review the order. That would provide a way of achieving what full review would not permit: the use of an unconstitutional district in the November election and the election of a Member of the House of Representatives whose entitlement to the office would be tainted. That is a prospect this Court should not countenance.

To be clear, the case isn’t totally over, and this ruling only stays (i.e. halts) the NYS courts’ decision to have Malliotakis’ district redrawn while the case continues in the State courts. In practicality, what this means is that Nicole’s district will remain the same for this 2026 election year. It’s a big win for election integrity, and yet it’s a pathetic, recurring battle that the corrupt Democrats keep reigniting.

For those of you who have been following my work the past few years, you will recall that back in 2023-2024, former Congressman (now EPA Administrator) Lee Zeldin and I teamed up to fight against the illegal redistricting that the Democrats in New York State were perpetrating. Congresswoman Malliotakis was also in that fight, as was Congressman Lawler, since the Dems were trying to redistrict the entire NYS congressional map, not just one district. And that was the second time since 2020 that they were trying to gerrymander to win!

Here’s the Cliffs Notes version of this saga…

In 2014 when the Republicans had control of the NYS Senate and the Dems had control of the NYS Assembly, New Yorkers changed the way our statewide voting maps are drawn. Instead of the very partisan legislature drawing the maps, a bipartisan advisory commission (called the Independent Redistricting Commission or “IRC”) would draw the maps instead, and then the legislature would approve. We codified this change by making it part of our state Constitution.

However, in 2018 the Republicans lost control of the State Senate, and Democrat one-party-rule began its chokehold on New Yorkers. In early 2021, the 100% Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly passed legislation that returned the redistricting power to them in the event the IRC couldn’t agree on maps. The Democrats were sued, and that law was struck down as unconstitutional since it conflicted with our State Constitution that we changed in 2014.

Then in November 2021, the Democrats put on the ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal portions of the 2014 constitutional amendment that created the IRC. New Yorkers rejected that proposed amendment.

In early 2022, the IRC could not agree on “fair” maps, and notwithstanding, the Democrat-controlled legislature adopted unconstitutional maps. They were sued, they lost, and the Court of Appeals (our highest court) tossed out those maps as unconstitutional. The Court then appointed an independent Special Master who drew fair maps. The November 2022 elections (using the independently drawn maps) yielded a result that produced 11 Republican and 15 Democrat members of Congress. Republicans had flipped five New York seats in the House of Representatives from Democrat to Republican, and as a result, control of the House of Representatives shifted from Dem to Republicans.

The Democrats could not accept that, so in 2023 they sued to try to get yet another bite at the apple. They wanted the right to re-draw the maps, again! This was absurd, first because our Constitution says maps are to be redrawn only once every 10 years (and that happened in 2022), second because you don’t get a do-over when your team loses, and third because this goes against the will of the people. New Yorkers have spoken loud and clear, twice now – we do not want gerrymandered voting districts! Astonishingly enough, the pathetic Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Dems’ fraud, and gave them the green light to redraw the congressional maps mid-decade!

Enter my organization, “Stop NY Corruption” - of which I am the Executive Director. In the name of stopping the obvious corruption, former Congressman Lee Zeldin and I traveled the State doing press conferences in NYC, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo…, giving TV, radio, podcast interviews, etc. in order to raise awareness about this absurd fraud the Dems were perpetrating.

Congressman Mike Lawler and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis joined Lee Zeldin and I at one of our many press conferences:

L to R: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Congressman Lawler, Former NYC Councilman Borelli, Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, NYS Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar, Congresswoman Malliotakis, Former NYC Councilman Holden

I am very proud to say that, ultimately, we were successful. Despite the horrendously partisan NYS Court of Appeals giving the corrupt Dems permission to redraw the congressional maps, again, the PR campaign that Zeldin and I carried out, together with the other NY members of Congress, led to the Dems backing down. We effectively called out their pathetic illegal ploys to attempt to manipulate your votes, and they knew we would sue them, again, if they tried to gerrymander, again, so they didn’t.

Until… 2025 when they picked a new tactic, and tried to redraw Malliotakis’ seat by suing to say her district didn’t represent minority voters sufficiently. Mind you, Nicole is Hispanic. Oh the irony.

To recap, there are many forms of corruption to control the outcome of an election, and redistricting is one of them. Corruption in a congressional election is particularly dangerous, as congressional elections determine the control of Congress. So a manipulated congressional seat in New York (or California, or Texas, etc.) will affect all Americans across the country.

Here in New York, the Democrats have had control of State government since the 2018 election, and they have tried to illegally redistrict here in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Yet another reason why the Democrat, one-party-rule stronghold in New York State must be stopped!

