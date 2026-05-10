Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
1h

Thank you for what you do, for your bravery, and your clear headed determination.

I hope I'm not speaking out of school when I say that K. Hochul probably belongs in jail for her pursuit of the unconstitutional power she sought (and which you fought in court) if not also for other things during our little plandemic. And "Representative" Omar probably needs to be denaturalized and deported, if not also in a jail cell herself, for a variety of frauds evidently committed.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

When will they remove Ilhan?

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