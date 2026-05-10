One of the directives the American people gave in November 2024 when they went to the polls, was a demand that our immigration laws start being enforced by our government. Tens of millions of us (Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike) put President Trump back in the White House, and gave Republicans control of the House and the Senate because we saw how the Democrats under (and with) Biden refused to enforce our immigration laws, and illegally let tens of millions of unvetted, unknown immigrants into our country. They didn’t just allow them to walk across our borders, (without ID, without proper paperwork, without health histories), at some points the Dems actively flew them in, and then gave them our most precious resources (food, clothing, housing, medical, and education), all for free. Well, free for them… but it cost you and me hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars, and counting! They even slapped a new name on these people they were allowing to evade our immigration laws, just to make it sound less intrusive… They weren’t illegal aliens anymore - now they were migrants or undocumented immigrants. But in reality, it wasn’t immigration - it was an invasion!

Thankfully, now we have an Executive Branch that is putting our money to work for us on the immigration front. Over the past year and a half, the White House has taken bold steps to secure our borders and our neighborhoods by:

Restarting border wall construction, which Biden had not only stopped, but had started taking down!

Declaring a national emergency at the southern border, and then increasing military deployments there to prevent people from entering illegally.

Launching “Project Homecoming,” which encourages illegals to voluntarily leave the country instead of forced deportation.

Increasing ICE enforcement operations in certain cities and states.

Pressuring sanctuary jurisdictions around the country to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Increasing denaturalization actions.

This last action item, denaturalization, is a little known tool that hasn’t been robustly used by many Administrations. One account I read said that most Administrations before Trump 1 would only bring about 11 denaturalization cases a year. Under Trump, the DOJ has exponentially increased those averages, and recently they identified almost 400 naturalized citizens that they plan to strip of their citizen status. Can they do that?

Absolutely.

Pursuant to 8 USC 1451, the federal government can strip someone of their naturalized citizenship if they can prove that the person illegally procured their citizenship, or that they obtained citizenship through concealment of a material fact or willful misrepresentation (such as fraud or lying during the process). These parameters have been interpreted to include offenses such as: concealing criminal history, hiding membership in prohibited groups, fraudulent identity or scam marriage-based immigration, not meeting legal residency or good-moral-character requirements at the time of naturalization, etc.

Of course there is due process involved in denaturalization. It is done by a federal immigration court once the DOJ files and successfully proves their case. It’s not just unilaterally decided by the DOJ or some other agency. And the burden of proof is on the DOJ to prove with clear and convincing evidence (a very high standard in legal terms), so denaturalization is not something that is taken lightly.

The DOJ issued a memo a year ago prioritizing denaturalization as one of its main goals. The memo reads in part:

To me, this is all quite logical. If I can borrow a phrase from the left, I’d say denaturalization is actually equitable. After all, we shouldn’t, as a society, seek to reward fraud and deceit, should we? That would be terribly “unfair,” would it not?

And yet, of course there is push back by the immigration “advocates,” and the so-called “civil liberties” groups - you know, the ones that stayed totally silent as the government illegally locked us down for months on end, shuttered our schools and businesses, and ushered in a period of anti-civil rights, the likes of which we’ve never seen carried out on a nationwide scale in our 250 years. For those of you who’ve been following my work, you will remember that not one of those “civil liberties” groups came to my aid when I was fighting (alone and pro bono) New York’s tyrannical quarantine camp regulation that allowed the Department of Health to toss you (no matter your age) into a detention center (anywhere they pleased), indefinitely, without any proof you were sick! (More on that tyrannical reg here).

Why would anyone, or any organization, oppose removing someone’s citizenship if it was discovered that they lied or cheated to get it? I doubt I need to expand further on that. You can connect those dots quite easily I’m sure.

When I think of the denaturalization process in our country, and the law that guides it, I am reminded of something that Henry Ward Beecher is credited as saying, “The law is not to be respected because it is law, but because there is right in it.”

Did you learn anything new or interesting in this article?

If so, share it!

Here’s the link to my Substack… Pass it on to share the knowledge!

Don’t Forget to follow me…

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to my weekly Substack HERE . There are both free and paid subscriptions available!

Don’t delete this email until you share it with others!

If you’d like to support my work, you can donate through my website HERE .

If you want to support our work to #TakeBackNY in this year’s elections, you can sign up here or donate HERE.

Follow me on X @Attorney_Cox and on Instagram @allthingslawyer

Check out my homepage for full legal disclaimer… My posts are not legal advice, are not subject to attorney/client privilege, do not create an attorney/client relationship, and so on…