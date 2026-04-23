Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alieta Eck, MD's avatar
Alieta Eck, MD
11h

Thanks, Bobbie Anne. We needed that to be explained. The Democrats will do anything to gain and retain power.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
2h

The Democratic party does not exist anymore. Its now the Socialist party.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture