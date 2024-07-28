It was two years ago this month that I first launched my Substack, and what an action-packed couple of years it has been with you all!

My very first article was posted July 17, 2022 and was entitled, “We WON! Court Strikes Down ‘Quarantine Camp’ Regulation.” Since then, I have written an article every week (minus the two week absence when I lost my beloved father), in an attempt to keep you all well-informed, motivated, inspired and hopeful. My motto, “Knowledge is power” is so fitting for my Substack, as I aim to empower each and every one of you to be a beacon of hope and light for those around you, and to strive to be the very thing you were put on this earth to be… great! If you haven’t yet read my article about facing and overcoming the four underlying human attributes that can keep each of us down or trapped, and prevent you from reaching your personal potential, please take a couple of minutes to read my article, “The Four Great Restrictors. What Would You Attempt to Do If You Knew You Could Not Fail?” Of the 100+ Substacks I have written thus far, that one is the article that has received the second most heartfelt notes, messages and comments. Perhaps it’s because it was a living tribute of sorts, a laudation about the wisest man I will ever know, and from whom I have always drawn great personal strength… that is - my father. Perhaps it’s because I give an extremely rare, albeit small glimpse into my personal life. Either way, it’s worth a read if you haven’t yet. Of course, the only article that has received a higher number of heartfelt messages and comments was the article I recently wrote in memory of my amazing father who passed away last month. That article, In Memoriam - Robert J. Flower 1939-2024, is the one I am most proud to have written. Over the course of these past few years that I have been on the forefront of fighting for our rights and freedoms, I have received so many cards, emails, notes, voicemails, etc., from you, singing my praises and giving me much-appreciated words of support and encouragement. Know that it is all owed to my father. You can thank him for who I am and the work I do on behalf of We The People, for he raised me in such a way that he inspired and pushed me to always do more, go further, reach higher. Losing him last month was catastrophic for me. I now live on and fight for our country in his honor and memory.

Also worth a read is one of my most popular Substacks ever entitled, “Our Constitution Is The Answer. Which Is Precisely Why It Is Under Attack.” That article was republished by the Brownstone Institute, where I am proudly a Fellow. And then the Epoch Times picked up the article which they not only published on their website, but they also published in their print newspaper! It was fascinating to see the ripple effect of that article, and how it allowed me to realize so many people I know personally, that I never knew subscribed to Brownstone or the Epoch Times. Quick story - months after I had published that article, I walked into a restaurant, and one of my father’s friends (that I have not seen in many years, and who did not even know I wrote a Substack, and so obviously read the article on Brownstone or Epoch) saw me and came over and hugged me, thanking me profusely for writing that article and fighting for “us New Yorkers” against the tyrannical Governor Hochul. I thought to myself, “Wow, I did not know he was awake and ‘in the movement,’” or as one of my obsessed-with-Star-Wars friends says, “part of the resistance.”

That brings me to my next point, which is the fact that our nation is going through a horrendous internal struggle, possibly the most dire since our American Civil War. What I have learned over the past 4+ years since I’ve been a part of the “freedom movement” to save our Constitution and our very way of life, is that this is absolutely a battle between good v. evil. Did you see the tasteless Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Olympics the other day?!

As someone who is on the proverbial front lines of this unprecedented, internal, national strife, I’ve seen some of the most horrific sides of humanity these past few years. People reach out to me from not just around the USA, but some from countries around the world to tell me their stories, or show me their photos or videos of things I cannot believe civilized people would do to each other. Some images are burned forever in my mind. Here is an article I wrote that gives a glimpse into an Australian quarantine camp. However, I have also seen some very beautiful moments of human spirit and triumph that have literally brought tears to my eyes. Those moments are what fuel my fire and keep me fighting for you, for me, for our country, for our Constitution, and for our very freedom.

One such moment I will share with you was when I was giving a speech at an event two years ago, before the 2022 gubernatorial election, and I was speaking about my quarantine lawsuit I had won against Governor Hochul and her DOH (Borrello v. Hochul), and I was trying to educate as many New Yorkers as possible before the election, to the fact that Hochul and the Attorney General (both of whom were running for election), were planning to appeal my win, though they had not filed the formal appeal yet. My message was: if you vote for these two women, I promise you they will appeal my victory and try to get this dystopian, totalitarian power back. (Of course they both won their elections, and indeed they appealed the case which the Appellate Division then reversed and dismissed for supposed lack of standing. Total b.s.! More details on the status of that historic lawsuit here). That night in the audience there was an elderly man, who later told me he was in his 80’s, and after my speech he waited in a rather long line to chat with me. When it was his turn, he shook my hand with a tight grip and said what an honor it was to meet me, and that he had driven 2 hours to come hear me speak in person and shake my hand. He said his son was supposed to drive him because he doesn’t like to drive at night any longer, but his son got stuck at work, and so he drove himself, despite the fact that it was raining out that night! He was a Vietnam combat veteran, wearing his cap with an emblem on it, and this amazing soul called me a hero. He asked me to keep on fighting, saying, “We’re depending on you… Don’t let all of our fallen soldiers’ ultimate sacrifices be in vain.” I choked back the lump in my throat, and I promised him I would not quit. I told him he was the hero, and I thanked him for coming all that way to meet me.

On a similar note of gratitude, I truly want to thank each and every one of you for reading my articles, for sharing them with your networks, for leaving comments, for emailing me, and especially for subscribing to my Substack. For those of you who have supported me with a donation or with a paid subscription, please know that your support allows me to keep doing the work that I am doing, as I have mostly put to the side my once thriving law practice (which took me 20+ years to build up) so that I can now dedicate most of my time to fighting for our freedoms. You likely know that for the past two and a half years, I have been handling the “quarantine camp” lawsuit pro bono. What you may not know is that I also do all of my speaking engagements, lectures, presentations, interviews and conferences pro bono. I also more recently brought another key lawsuit (also pro bono) against the corrupt, Democrat politicians in New York State government to try to stop their illegal and brazen attempt to change our state Constitution through unconstitutional means. In short, our lawsuit forces the corrupt Dems in Albany to follow the constricts of our state Constitution, instead of doing whatever they want how ever they want, people be damned. Though my lawsuit has nothing to do with the substance of the proposed constitutional amendment (which is called “Proposition 1”), the substance of Proposition 1 is indeed despicable. If it passes in November, it would allow these elitist politicians to (amongst other things) abolish parental rights, abolish women’s rights, chill free speech, and give non-citizens (including illegals) the same rights as Americans! Here is a quick glimpse into why Proposition 1 is so bad and should be voted down in November. Additionally, I wrote an article about our lawsuit victory a couple of months ago, entitled “Victory!! We Just Won Another Big Case! Holding the Political Elites Accountable.” Of course, as they did with my quarantine lawsuit victory, the Attorney General appealed, and the Appellate Division reversed and dismissed for yet another bogus technicality of supposed missed statute of limitations. Also total b.s.! Here is a recent news article written about this legal battle we have been waging, “Attorney: Voters Will Ultimately Decide Whether Constitution Is Upheld.” We appealed that horrendous ruling, but the Court of Appeals (our highest court) has rejected our appeal as of right, so we submitted a motion to the Court to hear the case on leave (meaning voluntarily). They have become an arm of the Democrat party here in New York State, so it’s unlikely the Court will take up the case, but that doesn’t stop me from trying. This lawsuit is also being done pro bono.

My point in all this is that your paid subscription to my Substack means more than you know! Lawsuits take a tremendous amount of time, energy, money, and lawyers willing to put their necks on the line and go against the grain. Likewise, all of the speaking engagements I do also take a tremendous amount of time, energy, money and resources. So, I thank you for helping me continue to fight for you, for your loved ones, and for the very existence of our great nation, for it is under attack like we have never seen before. If you are not currently a paid subscriber, please consider becoming one today by clicking here! It’s just $7/month, or you can set a higher amount if you so choose. One-time donations are also possible here.

Never forget this crucial fact that I point out in most all of my speeches: God put us in this moment in history for a reason. That is a very powerful notion. Please keep it at the forefront of your mind as we toil our way through this national conflict, and may it serve as an inspiration for you to take action. Please get involved. To borrow the motto from the citizens’ group, Uniting NYS, that is one of my quarantine lawsuit plaintiffs, “Be a part of the movement to return the power to We the People.”

Stay informed! Sign up for Uniting NYS’ weekly newsletter HERE.

Donate to the quarantine lawsuit legal fund HERE.

Become a paid subscriber to my Substack HERE.

Follow me on social media, and re-post my posts. (Links are below).

Volunteer for a fellow constitutionalist’s campaign who is running for office, or is already in office and running for re-election. We need better leaders in government! Don’t know anyone to support? I’ll suggest my legislator-plaintiffs on my quarantine lawsuit, Borrello v. Hochul… In addition to Uniting NYS, my plaintiffs are: Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Congressman Mike Lawler.

VOTE this November, and bring 10 friends/family with you to vote. Vote NO on Proposition 1 if you are in New York State (it will appear on the back of your ballot). Vote for politicians who think like we do, and value our freedoms. That means NOT voting for Kamala Harris. She is a radical, left-wing politician who has allowed millions of unvetted (some dangerous criminals) illegal immigrants into our country to wreak havoc on our communities and drain our tax dollars and limited resources, and she will do much worse if elected President in November.



Follow Me on Social Media:

On Substack… AttorneyCox.Substack.com

On Twitter… @Attorney_Cox

On Instagram

Inspirational Quote: