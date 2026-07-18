Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
1d

Charlie Kirk is not dead. The whole thing was obviously staged. They even used a squib for the blood for God's sake. I cannot believe how much people lack critical thinking skills. This is pathetic.

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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
1d

XLNT interview and guests! Thanks Bobbie Anne! Indeed, We The People have lost trust in the integrity of our institutions. We’re ripe for a 3rd party. Thomas Massie for POTUS! (?). But the deep state psyops and MSM control (mass formation) are formidable.

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