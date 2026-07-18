Last week I was on NTD News’ live, evening broadcast show, Tiffany Meier Tonight, together with Taylor Hathorn, a National Security Fellow with the Independent Women’s Center for American Safety and Security, and Paul Greaney who is an NTD News producer. Our panel discussion covered several pressing topics in the news today.

The clip below is part of that conversation which covers the topics of:

Graham Platner’s messy Senate campaign suspension and Democrat party’s replacement drama in Maine.

Key testimony from accused assassin, Tyler Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, in the Charlie Kirk murder preliminary hearing, and

President Trump’s call for the Supreme Court to revisit its birthright citizenship ruling last week.

In addition to our discussion and candid political and legal analysis of these hot topics, the clip also includes gripping video snippets of the live post that Platner made regarding his controversial withdrawal from the US Senate race and the resulting replacement process… and part of the courtroom testimony of Tyler Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, where he blatantly reveals that Robinson admitted to killing Charlie Kirk last year!

For easy viewing, the breakdown of the video is as follows:

Platner discussion: 0 - 4:35

Charlie Kirk assassination discussion: 4:35 - 10:40

President Trump’s push for birthright citizenship to be revisited: 10:40 - 16:13

As to the birthright citizenship issue, the panel discussion was lively as it centered around our differing views on the legality of SCOTUS’ ruling last week, the intent of our Founding Fathers in their constitutional language regarding citizenry, and the unsuspectingly dangerous result of this SCOTUS decision with its inherently perilous national security implications. Did our forefathers really intend that anyone who has a child on US soil is automatically a citizen? Even if that baby’s parents are in our country illegally and/or for nefarious purposes?

You can watch our panel discussion by clicking here.

The video is less than 20 minutes, and well worth the time to watch it. Check it out, and then share!

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