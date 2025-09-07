Can Florida Legally End All Vaccine Mandates?

Last night I was on NTD Evening News to discuss Florida’s stunning announcement that they plan to end all vaccine mandates for schools across the state! Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joe Ladapo, held a press conference to reveal their trailblazing plan, making it clear that they feel this is the morally correct thing to do. He did not talk about “science”, or statistics, or historical vaccine charts, but instead spoke about the ethics… the right v. wrong side of this highly touchy topic. The Surgeon General pointed out that no person, no government, has the right to tell you what to do with your body.

Ladapo said about vaccine mandates:

"The Florida Department of Health in partnership with the Governor is going to be working to end ALL vaccine mandates in Florida! All of them. All of them. Every last one of them. Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery! Who am I, as a government, who am I as a man standing here now, or anyone else, to tell YOU what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right, and unfortunately, they’ve been successful."

Ladapo’s announcement has shocked many on both sides of the vaccine aisle, both the medical freedom group and the Big Pharma cohort. So the very first question I was posed in my NTD interview last night was with regards to the legal authority…

“Can Florida abolish their vaccine mandates without consulting the federal government?”

Before I answer that question here, it is important to realize that Ladapo did not say that Florida is eliminating vaccines. He said they are eliminating vaccine mandates. Big difference. So, vaccines will not be outlawed in Florida. It’s about choice… you can still get them if you like. What will be outlawed is a school being allowed to mandate that a student get any/all vaccines in order to attend school.

Now let’s circle back to the question I was posed in the interview… does Florida have to get permission from the federal government in order to be able to abolish their vaccine mandates? Contrary to popular belief, the answer is, no, Florida doesn’t need permission from the feds to do this. Here’s why… There is nothing in our Constitution that gives the federal government the power to dictate public health, or private health (something that is referred to as a “police power”). Nor is there anything in the Constitution that allows the federal government to tell states they must require citizens to take certain drugs or medications. Remember how the Constitution works… if it is not a power specifically delegated to the federal government therein, then it is a power reserved for the states or the people. This is clearly laid out in the Tenth Amendment.

And so, the federal government doesn’t have a national police power. The individual states do. Therefore, Florida can decide to abolish its vaccine mandates without having to confer with the federal government. However, that being said, the federal government tends to control states indirectly by dangling the monetary carrot in front of them. In other words, the power of the purse is always at hand. This is nothing new. The federal government often attaches conditions to a state’s acceptance of federal funds to force states into compliance with what a particular administration wants. For example, the federal government can say to Florida’s Department of Education… If you want the $6 billion in funds for your schools that we normally give you each year, then you must have vaccine mandates. Will the Trump administration do this in this case? That remains to be seen. As the NTD host last night pointed out, President Trump doesn’t seem to be behind Florida’s bold move, saying that the abolishing of all vaccine mandates was a “tough position” to take…

Check out my video interview above for more details on the legal parameters of abolishing vaccine mandates, how century-old legal precedent like Jacobson v. Massachusetts plays into all of this, states’ powers and trends with religious exemptions from vaccines, and how this could turn out in the end.

It’s a topic of such far-reaching implications, it’s fascinating. It is one of the few arguments that bring together so many core issues of our society such as law, politics, medicine, religion, morality and ethics.

Truly all-encompassing!

