Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
14h

Exactly! So now what? When will Mayorkas, Biden and Harris be indicted?

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J.M. Calabrese's avatar
J.M. Calabrese
13h

The mere fact that this nonsense was even litigated blows my mind.

Well done Bobbie. I will always financially support your efforts to sustain our country as the Founders intended, even as you battle New York state's communist trifecta and judiciary.

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