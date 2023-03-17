BREAKING NEWS: Governor Hochul Files Appeal in Our Historic Lawsuit that Struck Down Her Forced Quarantine Regulation!
Hochul wants the power to lock you up or lock you down, at will!
UNBELIEVABLE! But true.
Eight months after losing her fight to keep a draconian and wholly unconstitutional regulation called “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”, Governor Kathy Hochul just filed an appeal to try to overturn that decision.
