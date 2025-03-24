This week we saw the most shocking (in a good way) thing we’ve seen in a very long time - at least from a legal perspective. Here in New York, our State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled to uphold our NYS Constitution against the radical Left’s outrageous attack on our sovereignty. In short, the Court struck down New York City’s wildly outlandish law that gave non-citizens the right to vote.

This is a decision to be celebrated!

You may be asking yourself why this is so shocking to me - that the Court followed the clear language of our Constitution and struck down this illegal law… You likely are wondering, “Isn’t that what courts are supposed to do?” Well, yes, courts are supposed to uphold our Constitution, but the majority of the seven judges who sit on the Court of Appeals are Progressive activists who routinely do the bidding of the Democrat party instead of upholding their oath to defend our Constitution and our rights that flow therefrom. So when they struck down this absurd, non-citizen voting law, many of us were stunned. Pleasantly so.

I was on NTD News shortly after the ruling came down on Thursday in order to explain the details and its importance. That interview is HERE, and it’s less than 7 minutes in length, so definitely worth the watch.

Let’s break it down even further...

First, let me explain the law known as “Local Law #11”. It was passed by the NYC Council the end of 2021 and became effective in January 2022, until a group of Republicans sued the City and Mayor Adams to stop the law from taking effect. The law would have given non-citizens the right to vote in NYC’s elections. Two points on this fact that need further explanation: 1) who is considered a non-citizen that is allowed to vote, and 2) which elections could these people vote in?

The Local Law #11 categorized non-citizens as "municipal voters" and defined them as: … a person who is not a United States citizen on the date of the election on which he or she is voting, who is either a lawful permanent resident or authorized to work in the United States, who is a resident of New York city and will have been such a resident for 30 consecutive days or longer by the date of such election… (Emphasis added). The language I put in bold font shows you that the NYC Council and Mayor Adams wanted not only legal permanent residents (i.e. green card holders) to be able to vote, but they also wanted anyone who was “authorized to work” in the US to be able to vote! To confirm the question I have been asked a hundred times on this topic, yes, that would have included illegal aliens in most circumstances, because with the help of Biden, our unfortunate Governor, Kathy Hochul, and Mayor Adams were giving illegal aliens authorization to work, and jobs to boot! So this law would have given both legal and illegal aliens the right to vote in NYC. Next, is which elections would’ve been included. Local Law #11 gave non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections, which would have meant anything having to do with NYC (mayoral race, council seats, primaries, specials, general elections, etc). The law did not include voting for federal offices, such as President. However, it is crucial to realize that it would have been nearly impossible for NYC to have monitored and enforced that provision of the law. This is especially true as the law forbade non-citizens from having to use photo identification or proof of residency in order to register! Think about it, when you go to vote here in New York State, how do the poll workers know you are you? They don’t (and cannot) ask you for ID. In short, they don’t know who you are, and they don’t ask you to prove it. So how would they monitor this new law? The answer is, they wouldn’t.

Whether local elections or federal, it matters not. Voting in this State, and in this country, is a right reserved only to citizens. If it wasn’t, then those foreigners who want to control our government could easily infiltrate our voter rolls in massive numbers to alter the outcomes of our elections and weaken the voices of rightful citizens. There is absolutely no explanation that would change my mind on this… voting is for US citizens only. Period.

So what is the reason behind Local Law #11 and giving non-citizens the right to vote? I think it’s clear that this insane push to give non-citizens voting rights was a direct attempt to create a new, permanent voting class that was designed to keep the Democrats in power indefinitely. The politicians figured the immigrants would continuously “thank” the Democrats (for letting them in, housing them, feeding them, schooling them, transporting them, and giving them jobs - all on your/our dime) by voting Democrat, forever… This is no secret. It’s one of the main reasons the Democrats had open borders under Biden. Let them all in, and then give them the right to vote - just like NYC tried to do. I read an article in The Washington Times that broke it all down and explained it in simple terms with pointed examples. The article is entitled, “Why Democrats have opened America’s southern border - Winning elections through illegal voters,” and can be accessed here.

However, notwithstanding the above, our NYS Constitution is crystal clear…. only CITIZENS can vote. No exceptions whatsoever. Article II section I reads:

So Republicans sued the Mayor and NYC Council in 2022, and the trial court was 100% right when it struck down Local Law #11 as unconstitutional. Mayor Adams and the NYC Council, run exclusively by Democrats, weren’t going to give up, and so they appealed that just decision. But last year the appellate court sided with the Republicans and upheld the trial court’s decision. Even the left-leaning appellate court’s position was clear… there is no question that only citizens can vote in New York State. Because Adams and the radicals that run NYC desperately want non-citizens to vote, they appealed the case, again! This time to the State’s highest court which is a panel of 7 judges that sit in Albany. A couple of days ago, that (left-leaning) Court also ruled in favor of the Constitution, and in a 6-to-1 decision, firmly struck down the City’s illegal law once and for all.

I posted about the decision on X, and the news spread like wildfire. A win for election integrity is so rare here in New York, you have a better chance of catching a glimpse of a unicorn.

It’s important to understand that state courts and judges are quite different than federal courts and judges because the latter are a creation of the federal Constitution which says Congress can legislate what those federal court judges can and cannot do - or if there should be federal courts beneath the US Supreme Court at all. Article III Section 1 of our US Constitution reads:

Not so with state courts. The two judicial systems run parallel with one another, such that there is not a direct interaction between the two, and Congress cannot legislate the existence of state courts. However, if Congress wanted to, tomorrow it could pass a law that abolishes all of the federal courts (other than SCOTUS). Actually, it might be a great idea considering the abominable decisions from activist judges on federal benches the past two months, who have been trying to illegally run our country in lieu of the President. We have approximately 600 federal trial court judges across the Nation, and many are starting to arrogate unto themselves the unjust power to have their decisions apply nationwide. It’s completely ridiculous, not to mention non-sensical. In other words, these trial court judges are saying their decisions have the power to overrule the President’s decisions in matters of executive branch duties including national security. Unelected federal judges do NOT have that power, folks. No ands ifs or buts about it. And yet, these judges are going severely far askew. (Of note: Federal judges have issued 30 injunctions against the Trump Administration in just the past 2 months, compared to 14 injunctions against Biden over four years, and 12 injunctions against Obama over eight years. Plus, under Trump’s first term, the judges issued 64 injunctions against him).

In sum, we have an epic win for election integrity here in New York. Only citizens can vote. The next step is to enforce that premise. There are multiple ways that can be done, all of which require voter action and engagement…

Require voter ID. If you want to change the voter ID requirement, in order to make the changes, you must get your state legislature to change the laws. That, or Congress must pass a federal law requiring voter ID.

Clean up voter rolls to delete the names of those who are ineligible to vote whether due to residency, citizenship status, age, death, etc. If you want to clean up the voter rolls, you can reach out to your Board of Elections to see if they are already doing it. If they are not doing it voluntarily, then you can look into bringing a lawsuit under the Motor Voter Act which is a federal law that allows citizens to sue to enforce the cleaning up of voter rolls.

Help out with voter registration drives, and help ensure those who are registering are indeed qualified voters.

None of this happens without civic engagement. Whether first stated by Gandhi or a predecessor, this notion remains true… we must all “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

On That Note…

There are so many ways to get involved:

If you want to get involved with our #TakeBackNY initiative of hosting voter registration drives throughout the State, sign up with Uniting NYS by sending an email to Contact@UnitingNYS.com or follow them at www.UnitingNYS.com and @UnitingNYS on X.

