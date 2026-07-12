A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article detailing the recent United States Supreme Court (“SCOTUS”) ruling which clarified that we do indeed have a border, and that the strip of Mexico which touches the United States is not a “Welcome” mat for all the world to use and abuse. Of course, most of us were not at all surprised by this SCOTUS declaration. It’s one of those things that is just so obvious that it makes you wonder why on earth precious judicial resources were wasted on such an obvious question.

Stunningly, here we are again, discussing a SCOTUS decision that finds most of us logical Americans scratching our heads thinking, “It’s absolutely absurd we are even talking about this!” I mean seriously. This latest decision covered an even more ludicrous question than the open border question. Truly, it makes you want to glance around to see if there is a Candid Camera hidden somewhere about, just waiting to capture your unsuspecting reaction on film. I am referring to the June 30, 2026 ruling in West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, (two cases that SCOTUS decided as one), which held that… women’s sports are for women, and men’s sports are for men.

That should have been the end of the discussion right there, but the six justices who formed the majority opinion had to go on for 40 pages to explain and rebut the 35 page dissent of the three “liberal” justices who did not agree with the majority. The cases were brought separately by two, male, student athletes who identified as females, and who were suing to have the right to play on girls’/women’s sports teams. More specifically, these students sought to strike down West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act and Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sport Act, both of which banned biological men or boys from participating on women’s or girls’ sports teams in secondary schools and colleges. The premise is grounded in the fact that there are inherent physiological differences between males and females, and this therefore establishes a legitimate basis for separate-sex sports. It should be noted that 27 states thus far have passed such laws in recognition of the unfairness of not protecting females, their rights, and privacy.

As the Court stated in its opinion, the question before them was clear:

The question before the Court in these cases is whether, under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, schools may maintain women’s and girls’ sports teams for biological females, i.e., may schools determine eligibility for female sports based on biological sex?

The Court explained that Title IX allows schools to provide separate women’s and men’s sports teams defined by biological sex when it says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” 20 U. S. C. §1681(a). Shortly after Title IX was passed in the early 1970’s, Congress passed the Javits Amendment, which directed the then-Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (HEW) to issue regulations in keeping with Title IX. In 1975, HEW promulgated regulations that require schools to provide “equal athletic opportunity for members of both sexes,” and also authorizing “separate teams for members of each sex where selection for such teams is based upon competitive skill or the activity involved is a contact sport.” 34 CFR §§106.41(b), (c).

The majority made clear in their decision that:

The term “sex” in Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and the Title IX regulations cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex. The ordinary meaning of the term “sex” at the time of enactment in the early 1970s was biological sex and not gender identity, particularly in the sports context. See, e.g., Frontiero v. Richardson, 411 U. S. 677, 686 (“sex” is “an immutable characteristic”). In addition, the Title IX regulations allowed separate sports teams precisely because of the inherent physical differences between biological men and biological women.

Ultimately, the high Court ruled that the West Virginia and Idaho laws discriminated based on sex — which is permissible when the law is “substantially related” to an important state interest, as these were.

As to the boys’ argument that taking puberty blockers puts boys on the same physical and physiological playing field as girls, the majority said that the ongoing medical and scientific debate about the effect of hormones and puberty blockers on male athletes does not favor the plaintiffs’ argument. The Court wrote, “States and leading athletic organizations disagree with the plaintiffs and have concluded that biological males still retain a physical advantage after taking puberty blockers and hormones.”

The three liberal justices, Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan, dissented saying sex-based discrimination was not justified in this case because the science on hormones and puberty blockers’ effect on male athletes’ advantage over female athletes is unsettled. In other words, these three science deniers prefer to defy nature and logic, as they believe males who think they are (or want to be) girls/women, should be allowed to play against females. Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan think males’ rights should be vaulted above women/girls’ right to safety, privacy, and equal opportunity. I guess “follow the science” only applies when it’s the left’s science. And “equity” only applies when it’s equitable to them.

The Tragic Twist

Though I applaud the majority’s decision in this case, I do see a glaring and tragic flaw. The ruling is a suggestion, not a mandate. What I mean here is that, quite unfortunately, the Court did not unequivocally outlaw boys from playing in girls’ sports. Instead, it simply said that the 27 states that have laws banning boys from girls’ sports have the right to do so. In other words, in West Virginia (and the other 26 states that have similar laws protecting females in sports), a male cannot play on a female team. But in New York (and the other 22 states that have failed to pass laws to protect females in sports), boys/men are free to play against girls/women.

The grave problem with this is the fact that sports are not played in a statewide bubble. I was a competitive figure skater growing up. I started out competing locally, but as I advanced and became more accomplished in my sport, I then competed regionally (in the north Atlantic and Eastern seaboard states) and nationally. Most competitive, high-level, athletes do compete across state lines, and some compete all over the country. So, SCOTUS has left the women and girls who play sports across state lines, and indeed nationwide, open to a myriad of negative consequences that result from allowing males in female sports… injury, violations of privacy, dashing of dreams, extinguishing of pride, degrading of self-esteem, and loss of life-changing opportunities like scholarships, awards, monetary rewards, endorsements, jobs, careers, etcetera.

It doesn’t end there, for quite obviously, it’s not just the females who are injured by the injustices noted above. It is their entire family unit that is negatively affected. The parents who work so hard to be able to pay for their daughter’s athletic endeavors and advancement. The siblings who feel the daily reality of the sacrifices the family makes to help support the daughter in her athletic pursuit. The extended family who constantly pitch-in with rides to practices when parents can’t be two places at once, or attending meets and competitions to support mentally, emotionally and physically, and so on. The ripple effect of not outlawing males in female sports can potentially be devastating and very far reaching.

SCOTUS came up short on this one. Females beware.

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