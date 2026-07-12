Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox... Knowledge is power!

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
4d

The three liberal justices, Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan are mentally ill.

It is just as obvious as the two issue highlighted in this article.

Fortunately only 3 of 9...

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Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
4dEdited

Thank you for reporting and for explaining.

Allowing biological males into women's sports is an egregious attack on women— it's not complicated. And yes, as you say, it's also an attack on their families, as many families sacrifice a great deal to support a daughter's athletic career— anyone who's competed regionally, nationally or internationally in any of one a large number of sports will have quite a story of major sacrifice over many years. What's the point of taking any sport seriously when Looney Tunes reigns? It amazes me, it truly amazes me that some people are so bereft of common sense and decency that they'll sit there and clap for these dudes at the expense of their own daughters.

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