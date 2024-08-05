The 2024 Olympics are underway in Paris, France. At least I think they are still underway. I’m not exactly sure because I decided to boycott them as soon as I caught a couple glimpses of the Opening Ceremony. Then came MEN competing in the WOMEN’S boxing division. WHAT?!? Woke Olympics?! Mocking religion?! Abolishing women’s sports?! Absolutely despicable. I won’t have it, and nor should you. Every single corporate sponsor should pull out of the Games, immediately if they haven’t already. It’s sad to say, but I hope this Olympics is a total flop. Not for the athletes, but for the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and for the host country, the organizers, and the sponsors. If their ratings don’t tank, I’ll blame all of you, meaning the public at large. A woke, anti-God, anti-female Olympics is an insult to not just the athletes who have trained countless hours for years on end to qualify to compete at the Olympic level, it’s an affront on the historic Olympic Games themselves, and the millions of sports fans who enjoy watching the Games, up until now.

If you’ve been following my Substack for a while, you know that I grew up a competitive figure skater in the 1980’s-1990’s. I trained between 4-6 hours a day, 6 days a week, 12 months a year for the large bulk of my childhood and teenage years. Those 4-6 hours/day were on-ice training. I also had additional hours of off-ice training consisting of ballet, stretching, weight training, modern and jazz dance classes, and so on. My mother (and later I myself once old enough) would drive me 45-60 minutes one way to get to the ice rink where I trained. There were closer rinks, but I trained at an Olympic training center with world renowned coaches who had trained figure skating greats like Dorothy Hamill, Elaine Zayak, and so many others. At certain points in time, my parents brought me out to Colorado to train at an Olympic traning center out there so I could gain the benefit of pushing my body further in the more rigorous high-altitude training environment that was not possible on the East Coast. No less than a dozen of my training mates were Olympians in various Olympic Games. Though I myself did not rise to that final level (I competed up to the Junior level which is just below Olympic qualifying level), for years I trained as if I would reach that level, for I could not have predicted that asthma would ultimately deter and then stifle my progress to reach Olympic qualifications. My point is that I know first hand what Olympic athletes do to earn their spot on an Olympic team. It is nothing short of grueling. Week after week, month after month, year after year with the hope of that dream pushing you to keep going, day after day.

In addition to the physical commitment, there is also the mental dedication which entails sacrificing so much. Of course there is the monetary sacrifice a family must make so they can afford the athlete’s gear, training classes, individual and group lessons with top notch coaches, and so on. But there is also the social and emotional sacrifices the Olympic hopeful must make. For starters, you have a strict curfew. Yes, even on the weekends. There are no sleepovers at friends’ houses, no attending rock concerts or school football games and after parties, no overnight class trips with your peers, or going to the theater to catch the latest hit movie. You really have no social life, other than interacting with your training mates at your rink (or whatever sport facility you’re engaged in). As an Olympic hopeful, your main focus is training, and you seek to find more hours and more ways each day to train… that’s your goal. To push yourself to the absolute limit. To get better, stronger, faster, jump higher, etc. Any “free” time when you aren’t training is spent sleeping, eating, attending school, or doing homework. Then there’s the food factor… Olympic hopefuls follow strict dietary regimens. I recall hundreds of times over the years when I would politely decline the offer of a piece of cake or an ice cream cone if I was at a birthday party or some other function. In fact, my head coach used to do weigh-ins once a week where my rink mates and I would get weighed on one of those old fashioned giant metal scales that doctors used to have in their offices. If you were “too high,” you could expect extra laps during “power skating” (a group training session on the ice where the skaters are pushed at maximum speed for an extended period of time, intertwined with various skating skills to help improve agility and edging). My coach used to literally chase us during power skating sessions, clapping his hands and shouting as he closed in on one of us for us to dig deeper, push harder, go faster. Our legs would be screaming after a power skating session, with such a build up of lactic acid and metabolites in our muscles, we’d have to call it quits for the day. For sure, power skating classes were always at the end of the training day. Sound harrowing? Not to us athletes. This is what we wanted. This is what we knew we had to do to even have a chance of qualifying for the Olympics.

Why are the Olympics such a huge deal to athletes, coaches and sports fans? Mainly becauase they are so rare. Though each sport has its own annual National Championships, international competitions, and World Championships, the Olympics only occur once every four years. This makes them a much more evasive goal to reach. As an Olympic hopeful, you must time the climax of your entire competitive career to coincide with the rare Olympic Games. If you peak the year after an Olympics, or the year before an Olympics, you’re out. Trust me, nobody is holding a spot for you.

And so we come to this 2024 Paris Olympics where we see the organizers openly denying and mocking religion, from their Olympic promotional posters that purposely left the cross off of the Dome des Invalides which is featured in the poster, to the drag queen rendition of the Last Supper.

Then there is the IOC’s allowance of men competing in women’s sporting divisions! Yes, the abolition of women’s sports, folks. It’s disgusting. Men are biologically and physically superior to women, this is not a questionable fact, and it’s why women faught for decades to have equal rights in sports (i.e. their own sporting divisions). We finally won that painstaking fight, and rightfully so. Why should girls and women invest so much time, energy, money, sweat and tears into their chosen sport to only be beaten by a boy/man? It’s disgraceful. Talk about being beaten, the pathetic IOC allowed men to compete in the women’s boxing division where the men literally beat the women up. I promise you Italian boxer, Angela Carini, did not just wake up one morning a year before these Olympic Games and say, hey, I’d like to be a boxer. That woman trained for countless hours over many years to earn her spot on Italy’s Olympic team. And she lost to a man after only 46 seconds in the ring. He won a medal in the women’s division. Sickening. One social media post shows how satire has now become reality. It’s wretched. Watch here:

And so now I will tell you why you should care about all of this, even if you are not an Olympic athlete in the making. Because this absurdity is coming to a town near you, much sooner than you think. For example, here in New York State, the radical left-wing, Democrat, supermajority led legislature is trying to change our Constitution to make it a constitutional right for males to compete in female sports! Yes folks, you read that pitiful fact correctly. Their proposed constitutional amendment also would abolish girls’/women’s spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, schools, dormitories, social clubs, etc., it would weaken parental rights, and it would open the door for non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to have our same constitutional rights, including the right to vote!! These deplorable politicians connivingly call the proposed amendment the “Equal Rights Amendment” but in reality it will destroy your rights if it passes in November. The proposed amendment is called “Proposition 1” and it will appear on the back of your ballot. If you are in New York State, vote NO to Prop 1.

You may be thinking to yourself, you’re a lawyer, Bobbie Anne, can’t you sue and get this horrendously unfair proposed amendment knocked off the ballot? My answer to that is, yes, I already did sue them together with a colleague of mine, and we won! Prop 1 was removed from the ballot. But, then the corrupt politicians appealed, and the appellate court knocked out our win under false pretenses of a fabricated technicality, and the State’s highest court refused to hear our appeal. Politics got in the way, and our Constitution was yet again cast aside. More on that lawsuit here.

It’s time to push back against this illogical and unfair twist of reality that the anti-American politicians and bureaucrats are shoving down our throats. If we do not stand up now and change who is in charge, we are done - our society will no longer exist as we know it. Up will be down, left will be right, and you will most certainly have no rights left. You must get in the game! You must:

VOTE this November (or early vote in October), and vote out every single Democrat because they all support this. There isn’t one left that I know of that is actually fighting for you, for us, for our Constitution. How do you know if that is true? Look at their voting record (not what they post online, but how they actually vote on laws). Not sure how to look up their voting record? Google it! For all those who say voting is useless, I tell you this: if you do not vote this November, then you are part of the problem. If you don’t vote, they will win, hands down - no contest. By not voting, you are doing exactly what they want you to do, which is to get so discouraged that you refuse to vote. In 2022, Republican Lee Zeldin ran for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul, and Lee lost by only 300,000 votes. We have 19 million New Yorkers. Only 5.5 million voted in 2022. You do the math.

Spread the word about Proposition 1, and tell everyone you know to vote NO. Here is a flyer you can share with them:

Want more details on Prop 1 and why it’s bad for New Yorkers? You can check out this press conference that Riley Gaines and Lee Zeldin had a couple of months back about it. Click here.

