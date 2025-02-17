After the past four years of complete and utter lawlessness in our country under the “Biden Administration”, we are finally experiencing the return to law and order, and fervently-longed-for logic. No, we will no longer keep our borders wide open for anyone and everyone to stroll across (with or without deadly drugs in tow); there will be no more multi billion dollar human trafficking industry running through our back door; no more lawfare by the DOJ, the FBI, and the myriad of other corruption prone three letter agencies; no more waving the flag of a foreign nation on the floor of the House of Representatives; no more ceding our national sovereignty to the corrupt WHO (which we heavily funded as well); no more Paris Climate Accord meanwhile China gets a free pass because they are (supposedly) still a “developing nation” - and so on and so on. Instead, we will usher in the restoration of the American Dream, complete with the return of meritocracy and the promise that everyone will get a fair shot at success if you work hard and excel, including women and girls just as Title IX always intended.

I think it was clear to anyone paying attention that Joe Biden was not actually running the show the past four years. Heck, he could barely walk up a flight of stairs let alone run our superpower of a nation. No, no, it wasn’t sleepy Joe who was making decisions… it was the Deep State, aka the Shadow Government, aka the Administrative State. Whichever tag you want to choose, it’s the same result. An oligarchy was in play, not a Constitutional Republic.

After four years of stunning absurdities, one after the next, Americans were screaming for change. We wanted it so badly, that people got off their apathetic laurels and actually did something to make sure the Biden oligarchy would end. A massive undertaking in multiple states led to President Trump winning not just the electoral college, but the popular vote as well. He had all 7 swing states go his way this time around. A true modern day landslide. We The People have spoken! We want the swamp drained, and we want law, order, and logic restored to our society. I recently wrote in depth about the mandate We The People issued on election day, and you can access that article here.

To clarify the term “draining the swamp”, it is a phrase that means ending the fraud, deceit and corruption that oozes from the halls of our nation’s Capitol. With no term limits for Congress (which is where the vast majority of swamp creatures reside), and an unelected bureaucracy that has been allowed to run absolutely rampant these past few years, the result is a truly stunning level of elitism exemplified best by their overwhelming sense of entitlement. These swamp masters don’t just believe they are worthy of unbridled power and illegal kickbacks, they demand it! They don’t believe in the Constitution. Instead, they believe that they are above you, and that you are a pesky gnat that should be ignored or swatted away when you come buzzing about your rights, demanding accountability for OUR tax dollars, and questioning what ever happened to true representation of our wants and needs. You, my friend, are there to serve them. So they believe. Get in line, or else!

Well, not any more. There’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s taking orders from us now. He is carrying out the will of the people, and this is making the oligarchs very angry!

We knew this wouldn’t be easy!

And so, we are now witnessing the emergence of a constitutional crisis. You see, the swamp creatures are no longer in control of the White House, the US Senate and the House of Representatives. They are, in a word, powerless. So they are now doing the only conceivable thing that has any possibility of saving them and preserving their wicked power base… They’ve taken to the courts in the hopes of finding fellow swamp creatures, oops, I meant sympathetic judges who will rule in their favor (even though they don’t have a legal leg to stand on). A stretch, you might think. Well, no, not really. In fact, thus far, their hail Mary play is paying off. We are seeing federal court judges doing things that can only be described as judicial overreach. And so, it begs the question… who’s in charge, anyway?

Let’s take a look at a few of the court rulings against Trump since he returned to the White House. In just the first three weeks of Trump’s second term, federal judges have:

blocked Trump’s executive order clarifying birthright citizenship

forced Trump to lift his federal spending freeze on grants and loans

blocked DOGE from having access to Treasury Dept records to see how federal funds are being spent

blocked Trump’s severance pay buyout packages to federal employees

forced Trump to restore web pages related to sex change operations and gender ideology on CDC, HHS and FDA’s websites

What we are seeing here folks is the judicial branch’s version of lawfare. Maybe we should call it judicialfare. I would define it as the clear overreach by activist judges who don’t like the President’s policies, so they are using their seats of power to undo what the President has done (or is trying to do). However, they are far surpassing their constitutional powers in the process, and so they are breaching the sacred separation of powers doctrine that is so clearly laid out in our Constitution, and which is essential for the proper operation and success of a constitutional republic, such as ours. As I have opined many times, we have three co-equal branches of government all working to keep the others in check, and when one branch of government usurps a power of another branch, that is tyranny - and it is the people who suffer in a tyrannical situation.

Let’s look at one of the recent judicialfare examples so you can get a clear understanding of how it works and henceforth be able to identify it as it happens again in the future. The DOGE decision…

In trying to carry out its orders from the President (who is fulfilling the mandate we issued him), DOGE staff started reviewing the Treasury Department’s records to see, amongst other things, where our tax money has been going. They began uncovering horrendous uses of our tax dollars. (See my article from last week regarding some of the USAID money laundering, oh sorry, squandering that’s been going on). As the facts were coming out and the swamp creatures were being exposed, and the President starting shutting down their gravy train, the Deep State jumped into action to try to halt the bleeding. They turned to the court system. Our unfortunate NY Attorney General, Letitia James, led 19 states in a lawsuit to stop DOGE from examining the books. They filed on a Friday night, and the Democrat federal judge, within hours, granted their preliminary injunction (which was granted ex parte - meaning without the DOJ being heard). As such, the judge forbade DOGE workers from continuing and blocked their access to Treasury records! The judge’s reasoning was so weak even a grade schooler would know it was absurd. You can read his full decision here, but this is the crux of the “logic” of his ruling:

“The Court’s firm assessment is that, for the reasons stated by the States, they will face irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief. See Winter v. Nat. Res. Def. Council, Inc., 555 U.S. 7, 20 (2008). That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.”

Then there’s the other elementary-school-level knowledge which this judge clearly lacked (or conveniently forgot), which is that Presidents are the chief executive officers of our country, and they control the Executive Branch which includes all of the agencies that fall under that umbrella (of which there are hundreds). Here’s what the DOJ had to say about the ruling in their brief:

“The government is aware of no example of a court ever trying to micromanage an agency in this way, or sever the political supervision of the Executive Branch in such a manner. This Court should not be the first.”

Let me be clear… Courts cannot order the President to stop using his agency workers where/how he is authorized to use them pursuant to law. Such a ruling by a judge exceeds the power of the judiciary by a large margin. In fact, we have seen former Presidents do this very thing that President Trump is doing with DOGE (though they didn’t call it DOGE back then). The difference is that those Presidents had a “D” after their name, so ya know, they get a pass. Take a look…

X post

X post

The Resolution

So what do you do when the keepers of the Constitution have set to lighting it on fire? Who puts the judges back in their place when they’ve crossed the line and are engaging in judicialfare? There is recourse. Though federal judges are appointed by Presidents for life terms, they actually can be impeached by Congress. Efforts are currently underway…

Of course, we could just avoid this whole mess of a situation of judicialfare if we simply voted for Presidents who honor our Constitution and value America-first policies. In the long run it would save a lot of time, energy, money and lost opportunity costs since lawsuits typically take a tremendous amount of resources and can run on for months, if not years.

In the end, the winning combination is an engaged and informed electorate working in conjunction with electeds who follow our mandates. This past election showed us how possible that is.

Upward and onward!

Don’t Forget

This is a joint effort… Keeping the public well informed on hot topics, legal issues, and more is something I love doing, but it takes time and resources to keep it going. Additionally, all of my lawsuits thus far against New York State, all of my speeches, lectures, and so on, I have done pro bono. Please consider supporting my work:

You can donate at: www.CoxLawyers.com

Stay Informed: Sign up for my weekly Substack, and then share it. Consider a paid subscription if you would like to help support my work.

If you aren’t already, follow me now on Twitter… @Attorney_Cox

Thank you!

Inspirational Quote: